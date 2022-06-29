Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, French presidents meet in Madrid

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Madrid Summit on Wednesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Erdogan is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden as part of the NATO Summit today.  


News.Az 

