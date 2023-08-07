Turkish government mull Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Cabinet of Ministers holds a meeting, News.az reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is chairing the meeting.

During the meeting, a lot of internal and regional issues will be discussed.

Processes that have happened in South Caucasus and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, opinions will also be exchanged on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Türkiye and the Black Sea grain corridor initiative.

News.Az