Turkish high-ranking military delegation visits Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev

A delegation led by the Second Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Corps General Metin Gurak, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue, has visited Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation first visited a monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the academy and laid flowers at the monument.

A meeting was held with the academy command staff.

Then the Turkish delegation was presented with a comprehensive briefing on the history of the establishment, the educational process and the general activities of the academy.

The delegation got acquainted with the training aids, material-technical means and other military equipment that are available at the departments of the military educational institution. They were informed in detail about the military equipment, training simulators, small arms and other military property available at the special faculties of the academy.

