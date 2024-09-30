Turkish intelligence neutralizes senior PKK/KCK terrorist in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralized" a senior PKK/KCK terrorist during an operation in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

Terrorist Lokman Ismail, a Syrian national, codenamed "Siyar Muhtar,” had been active in the terror organization for approximately 30 years, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. The terrorist received training from Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed head of the PKK terrorist group, and was involved in armed activities in Türkiye from 1996 to 2004.In 2004, he moved to the Zap region in northern Iraq to receive further training in the group's camps.In 2019, he was found to have ordered a car bomb attack targeting two vehicles in Türkiye's southern Adana province.Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, and children.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

News.Az