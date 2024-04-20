Turkish MFA welcomes Armenia's return of several villages to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Ministry has welcomed Armenia's return of four occupied villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports via the ministry's statement.

"We welcome the agreement reached at the meeting of the State Commission on the State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the two, regarding the return of four villages, which were occupied for 30 years, to Azerbaijan, and the continuation of delimitation work.

This positive development, achieved through direct negotiations, is an important step towards the signing of a peace agreement," the statement reads.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

News.Az