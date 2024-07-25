Turkish National Security Council to mull Baku-Yerevan normalization
The Turkish National Security Council will convene for its fourth meeting this year under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The priority agenda of the meeting is Türkiye's cross-border counter-terrorism operations, Ankara-Damascus relations, as well as the normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
Türkiye-Greece relations and the conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East will also be discussed during the meeting.