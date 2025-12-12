Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss bilateral ties, global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met on Friday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan emphasized Ankara’s efforts to strengthen “good relations” with Islamabad and said Türkiye will work to expand cooperation in areas including energy, trade, and investment, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdogan also expressed appreciation for the extension of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan and highlighted Türkiye’s readiness to support the mechanism established to maintain peace.

The Ashgabat forum commemorates the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

News.Az