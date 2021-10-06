Turkish Parliament ratifies Paris Climate Agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Parliament ratified the Paris climate deal late Wednesday, Daily Sabah reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously expressed Turkey's readiness to ratify the Paris climate deal.

"In line with constructive steps and declarations of contributions, Turkey plans to submit the Paris climate pact to Parliament in October," Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently.

The Turkish leader underlined that the world should focus on climate change because, beyond being an environmental issue, this problem could lead to irreversible consequences for the Earth.

"Turkey is not indifferent to any global problem, crisis or call, and will also do its part on climate change and protecting the environment," he said.

"It is possible to prevent coronavirus with vaccines but there is no laboratory solution for climate change," he also added.

