Turkish police continue to carry out raids at universities

The Turkish police are conducting the second raid for the day at the country’s universities, the Turkish media reported June 2.

According to the media, the police conducted the first raid against supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement at the Namik Kemal University in the Turkish north-western province of Tekirdag.

Fethullah Gulen, living in the US, is accused of being involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey July 15, 2016.

The police conducted the second raid at the Anadolu University in the Turkish province of Eskisehir.

Six graduates of the Department of Space Studies of the Anadolu University were detained as a result of the second raid.

All detainees are Turkish citizens.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt was over 200 people.

News.Az



