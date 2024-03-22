Turkish President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Novruz holiday

Yandex metrika counter

The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "Dear Mr. President, my dear Brother.

I am pleased to convey my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, which is a symbol of the awakening of land and a celebration of the revival of nature every year.

Novruz, an ancient tradition based on centuries, ushers days full of hope and blessings. I am sure that on this significant day, which is an important part of our common culture, our ties of friendship and brotherhood will become even stronger.

I do hope that 2024 will be a year of new opportunities and success for us all. With a desire to strengthen and develop the relations between our countries and achieve our common goals together, I wish Your Excellency and all the people of Azerbaijan good health, happiness and prosperity."



