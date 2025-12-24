Turkish president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday to convey his congratulations on his birthday and to wish him success in his presidential duties and good health.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders recalled Aliyev’s visits to Türkiye and Erdogan’s visits to Azerbaijan, noting their role in the development of brotherly, friendly, and strategic allied relations between the two countries.

President Erdogan also noted the visit of Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to Azerbaijan and emphasized the successful results of the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku.

During the phone call, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az