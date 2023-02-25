Turkish President praises humanitarian assistance sent by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani rescuers and doctors continue their activities in the quake-hit area with great courage and determination, said President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Istanbul, News.az reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to Türkiye and for Azerbaijan`s support and solidarity from the first day.

The Turkish President praised the humanitarian assistance sent by Azerbaijan, and thanked for it.

News.Az