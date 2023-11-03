Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president presents TOGG electric car to Kazakh counterpart

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish president presents TOGG electric car to Kazakh counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a Turkish-made TOGG electric car to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports. 

The president of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude his Turkish counterpart and congratulated on the successful launch of mass production of electric vehicles.

Astana hosted the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the slogan "Turkic Century" on November 3, which was also attended by the president of Türkiye.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      