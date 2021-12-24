Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

The letter says:

"Mr. President,

Dear brother.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Turkey, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your 60th anniversary, and wish you together with your valuable family members the best of health, happiness and long life.

I am very pleased to witness the new accomplishments Azerbaijan makes every year, the influence it had earned on a global scale and the prosperity it had achieved. The resolve and determination you have demonstrated first in the liberation of Karabakh, and now in its reconstruction and restoration is highly commended by Turkey.

Thanks to the bilateral cooperation we have established on the basis of unshakable fraternal ties and further promoted with high-level visits, we have implemented and will continue to implement many joint projects that define the landscape and future of our region.

We have an unshakable will to further develop in all areas our determination, which is based on the "one nation, two states" principle inherited from national leader Heydar Aliyev, that we have decided to raise to the level of alliance. Our mutual support and solidarity which are the preconditions for our eternal brotherhood, are also a guarantee for maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in our region.

Dear President, taking this opportunity, I once again congratulate Your Excellency on your birthday, and convey my sincerest wishes for well-being and happiness of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan."

