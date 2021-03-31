Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha after Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will visit the Azerbaijani city of Shusha after Ramadan Holiday.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020.

“As a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev put an end to the 30-year occupation. Karabakh is reunited with Azerbaijan,” Erdogan said Wednesday at a virtual informal meeting of the leaders of the Turkic Council's member countries.

The Turkish leader noted that 63 out of 67 mosques in Karabakh were destroyed.

"It’s very important for us to support Azerbaijan in the name of protecting the Turkic heritage in Karabakh. I wish the soonest return of all IDPs to their lands," added Erdogan.

This year the Ramadan Holiday will be celebrated in mid-May.

News.Az