Turkish president tells Putin he would like to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would like to bring him together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Turkish Presidency said, News.az reports citing CNN.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of “acting with common sense and maintaining dialogue,” according to a statement.

“Turkish President Erdoğan stated that hopes for peace had been revived since the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul had been positive and constructive,” the statement said.

“President Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s desire to crown the peace efforts by bringing together President Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine,” it continued.

“President Putin of Russia for his part thanked President Erdoğan for having hosted the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiation delegations in Istanbul,” the statement added.

