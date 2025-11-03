Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations
Photo: APA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The visit will coincide with celebrations marking Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020. A Victory Day parade is scheduled in Baku on November 8.