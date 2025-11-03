Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations
Photo: APA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The visit will coincide with celebrations marking Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020. A Victory Day parade is scheduled in Baku on November 8.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      