Turkish president warns of possible military action against Israle

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened possible military action against Israel, as tensions rise over the Gaza conflict and the potential for an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, which could lead to a wider regional conflict.

Speaking in his hometown of Rize on July 28, Erdogan stressed Türkiye’s need to demonstrate strength in response to Israel's military actions in Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media. “We must be very strong so that Israel can't do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan noted.He also warned that the day might come when Israel might attack Türkiye, saying: “Who can guarantee that those who are razing Gaza today will not set their sights on Anatolia tomorrow?”

