Turkish, Russian leaders discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing everything possible for lasting peace with Ukraine, urging an Istanbul meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan told Putin that continuing the positive momentum achieved in last month’s Istanbul talks towards peace between Russia and Ukraine will benefit all sides.

The Turkish president also stressed the importance of ensuring a cease-fire, operating humanitarian corridors, and safely carrying out evacuations.

News.Az