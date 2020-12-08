Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

A telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Daily Sabah reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine, and the detention of two Russian journalists in Turkey.

Two Russian journalists and a Turkish citizen accompanying them were released on Monday after being detained for illegally filming near drone production facilities in Istanbul last Thursday. The three suspects were taken to a courthouse in the city to be questioned by prosecutors before their release.


