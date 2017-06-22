Turkish special forces train Azerbaijani marines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military instructors have trained the servicemen of the Navy of Azerbaijan, the command of the Turkish Navy reported.

Oxu.Az reports citing Haqqin.Az that the the naval base "Aksaz", ​​located in the southwestern province of Mugla (Turkey) and washed by the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, was chosen as the venue for the training.

In total, 11 Azerbaijani servicemen were trained in Turkey. The main area of ​​training is the organization of a naval assault under various conditions at sea and on land.

The officers of the Turkish special forces SAT (naval direction) and the training center "Star of Karamursel" were the military instructorts at the training.

News.Az

News.Az