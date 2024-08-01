Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Supreme Military Council to convene meeting

Türkiye’s Supreme Military Council will hold a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, and other high-ranking officials, including top military commanders, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Discussions are expected to result in the appointment and dismissal of several generals and admirals.

