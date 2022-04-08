Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers discuss evacuation from Mariupol
Turkey on Friday emphasized the urgency of safely evacuating civilians from Ukraine, especially from the besieged port city of Mariupol, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.
In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed the importance of reaching a cease-fire to support efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution in Ukraine and underlined the "urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians, especially in Mariupol, from the land or sea," according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.
Akar reiterated that Turkey will continue to do its part to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the statement added.