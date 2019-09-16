Turkish vice president pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Vice President enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Vice President Fuat Oktay then laid a wreath at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs and signed the guest book here.

News.Az

News.Az