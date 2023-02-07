Turkish Vise-President thanked Azerbaijan for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 7, Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Fuat Oktay, the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation, says the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, deep condolence was extended to Fuat Oktay in connection with the human casualties as a result of the huge earthquake that occurred in the southeast of Türkiye, and healing was wished to injured and wounded people.

Fuat Oktay highly appreciated the solidarity of brotherly Azerbaijan with Türkiye at this difficult moment and expressed his gratitude for the continuous assistance provided by our country in order to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, and for the support for the search and rescue operations carried out in the earthquake area.

News.Az