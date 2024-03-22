Turkish VP sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.az reports.

"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mrs. Mehriban,

On behalf of the Turkish nation and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, a celebration of hope, renewal, and solidarity that has been our shared tradition for millennia.

I wish Your Excellency health, happiness, and success, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan a year filled with prosperity and peace, hoping to spread the love, unity, and brotherhood symbolized by Novruz beyond our countries and regions.

News.Az