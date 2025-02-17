Türkiye, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ink $5B financing deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a significant deal to enhance their cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalized AIIB’s commitment to provide about $5 billion in financing for public projects in Türkiye over the next three years (2025-2027), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

This deal marks the first time Türkiye and AIIB have set up a multi-year framework for cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The funding will support projects in areas like energy, transportation, the real sector, export financing, and water management, all focusing on sustainable and green development.

Additionally, AIIB plans to provide another $5 billion in funding for private-sector projects in the future. This will help diversify financial resources for businesses and support infrastructure projects across Türkiye.

Thanks to strong partnerships with international development banks, Türkiye is becoming a preferred partner for global development projects, the statement said.

By the end of 2024, Türkiye’s active portfolio with these banks reached $35 billion, reflecting trust in the country's economic plans.

News.Az