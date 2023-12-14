Türkiye, Azerbaijan hail development of interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by head of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Health Committee, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary relations Ahliman Amiraslanov has met with member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Samil Ayrım.

Welcoming head of the Azerbaijani delegation Ahliman Amiraslanov, as well as MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Ramin Mammadov, Fazail Aghamali, Nizami Jafarov, Aziz Alakbarli, Javanshir Feyziyev, Nagif Hamzayev and Anar Isgandarov, Samil Ayrim emphasized the potential for interparliamentary cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Noting that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are the closest strategic allies, Ahliman Amiraslanov characterized the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye as deeply rooted in history, emphasizing that it has been further fortified with the support of both heads of state, making it everlasting.

Following the meeting, a dinner was hosted on behalf of head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Samil Ayrım in honor of the Azerbaijani delegation.

News.az

News.Az