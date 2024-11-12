Türkiye bids to host COP31 in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Tuesday announced its candidacy to host the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanking the countries who supported the bid.

Addressing COP29 in Azerbaijan, Erdogan said that Türkiye is transforming its key sectors in line with its vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2053 and green growth, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. He added that the country will increase its installed capacity of wind and solar energy from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.Stating that the Zero Waste Project has prevented 5.9 million tons of greenhouse gases since its launch, Erdogan said that the country is strengthening its fight against climate change with the project.Pointing to Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said: “We believe that those responsible for severe humanitarian and environmental disaster in Gaza should be held accountable in international court.”

News.Az