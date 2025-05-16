Türkiye calls on EU to update Customs Union, ease Schengen restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged the EU to update the Customs Union and revise Schengen visa practices to boost economic and social mobility.

Speaking at the 6th European Political Community Summit in the Albanian capital Tirana, Erdogan emphasized that "the visa practices such as Schengen, which limit the mobility of our citizens and, consequently, the circulation of goods, services, and capital, must be re-evaluated," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He said Türkiye believes that "updating our Customs Union with the EU will contribute to the security of supply chains."

He added that the ongoing restrictions not only hinder citizens' movement but also negatively affect commercial ties and broader economic integration with Europe.

"As European continent, we must start transformation at home based on principles of indivisible security, fairer distribution of prosperity," he noted.

"As we discuss the future of Europe’s security at this critical time, we find the EU's efforts to develop its defense industry beneficial," he also stressed.

Erdogan also urged European countries to show the necessary willingness and interest in helping establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Erdogan emphasized that encouraging both Russia and Ukraine without imposing conditions, given the sensitivity of the process, is key to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Responding to a question from reporters about Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, Erdogan said: “Together with my brother (Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama), we will call for peace to the whole world from Albania.”

Erdogan was welcomed by Rama at the entrance to Skanderbeg Square, where the summit was hosted.

Inside the Opera House, where the summit sessions were held, Erdogan was seen briefly speaking with several leaders, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

