Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

The Turkish defense industry conducted a test Friday of a ballistic missile, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The head of Türkiye's Secretariat for Defense Industries, Haluk Gorgun, announced the test by Roketsan, Turkish missile producer, on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test.

"With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed," said Gorgun.

In February, the country tested its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System successfully.

In July, Murat Ikinci, the head of Roketsan, said test firings will start soon for Tayfun's upgraded version, Blok-4.

