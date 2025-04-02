Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue to resume after six-year pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue is set to resume in Brussels on Thursday after a six-year hiatus, signaling a major step toward reinforcing economic relations and strategic cooperation between the two parties.

The dialogue was first established at a Türkiye-EU summit in 2015 to foster dialogue on economic matters, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Since then, three meetings have taken place – in 2016, 2017, and 2019. The decision to revive the dialogue was made at the EU General Affairs Council meeting last December and later approved at an EU heads of state and government summit.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver the opening speech alongside EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

The meeting aims to accelerate economic collaboration and expand areas of mutual interest.

The event will be divided into two main sessions. The first will feature ministerial-level discussions on the macroeconomic outlook, competitiveness, and structural reforms.

The second session will bring together top executives from leading Turkish and EU businesses, as well as financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to explore investment and trade opportunities.

News.Az