Turkiye initiates virtual meeting of defense ministers from five countries

The defense ministers of Turkiye, Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Romania and Ukraine held a meeting via videoconference on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The meeting was initiated by Turkiye.

Speaking to journalists following the meeting, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called the talks ‘very productive’.

The minister said the parties exchanged views on regional defense and security issues, underlining the importance of achieving an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine to help find a diplomatic solution.

“During the meeting, the importance of maintaining peace, tranquility and stability in the Black Sea, as well as cooperation in the fight against landmines was reiterated. We also discussed measures to be taken to continue the assistance in this direction due to the aggravation of the humanitarian situation and to prevent further escalation of the crisis in the region,” Akar added.

News.Az