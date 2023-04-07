Türkiye making efforts for speedy settlement in Ukraine — Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara is making efforts and continuing talks to stop the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

"Our balanced policy has made it possible to prevent an escalation of the war in Ukraine and keep it from spilling over into our country. Moreover, thanks to our additional steps, we have saved numerous lives. We continue talks to stop the bloodshed and settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

The Turkish leader said earlier that his regular communication with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, could facilitate the resolution of the conflict.

