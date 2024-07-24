Türkiye monitors all steps of Greece, says Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara monitors all steps of Athens and intervenes in case of need.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue protecting the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.Erdogan emphasized that the same situation applies to the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, who have been subjected to "injustice, unlawfulness, and discrimination for nearly three-quarters of a century since the 1960s."He noted that Western institutions and organizations have done nothing while these oppressions occurred.Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots are fed up with federalism-based proposals, he stressed.Erdogan affirmed the commitment to continue efforts within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States to achieve recognition for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."We aim to improve our friendship with all countries and increase the number of our friends," he added.

News.Az