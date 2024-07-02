Türkiye names new health, environment ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed new health and environment ministers in a minor reshuffle of his cabinet early Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Official Gazette, Murat Kurum will replace Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki, who has tendered his resignation over health reasons.Health Minister Fahrettin Koca will be replaced by Kemal Memisoglu, who has served as head of the Istanbul provincial health directorate.

