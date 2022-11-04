Türkiye pledges to send grain, fertilizers to countries in need

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Friday pledged to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa.

Urging the taking of concrete steps at the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia for grain and fertilizers to be sent to underdeveloped countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in the Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at an Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) Expo, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.

"During our call with Mr. Putin, he said, 'Let's send grain free of charge to countries like Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.' In that, we were on the same page."

He added: "We will ensure that grain ships reach every country in need, starting with Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan, which are struggling with a severe food crisis and famine."

Lamenting the international community for failing to learn lessons "from the tragedies that occurred during the pandemic," Erdogan said: "Especially the indifference of Western institutions, which try to give lessons on human rights and freedom to the rest of the world every time they open their mouths, is shameful."

This July Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. After leaving the initiative for several days, Russia rejoined it this Wednesday after a phone call between Erdogan and Putin.

Over 10 million tons of grain have been sent through the landmark deal so far.

News.Az