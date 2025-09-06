Türkiye reach first-ever final at Women’s Volleyball World Championship

Japan started strong, controlling the first set with solid defense and efficient attacks to win 25-16, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Türkiye responded in the second set, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem Dundar leading the way as the team dominated to take it 25-17 and level the match.

Keeping up their momentum, Türkiye continued to pressure Japan in the third set, pulling ahead early and holding their lead to claim it 25-18 and move in front 2-1.

The fourth set was a thriller, with both teams trading points and the score tied at 24-24. Türkiye held its nerve in the closing moments, winning the set 27-25 to seal a 3-1 victory.

Türkiye will face either Italy or Brazil in the championship match on Sunday at 3.30 pm (1230GMT).