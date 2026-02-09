Türkiye's population in 2025 surpasses 86 million

The data showed that men accounted for 43.06 million people, or 50.02% of the total population, while women numbered 43.03 million, representing 49.98%, the statistical authority said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Türkiye’s annual population growth rate rose to five per thousand in 2025, up from 3.4 per thousand recorded in 2024.

TurkStat reported that the share of the population living in province and district centers increased to 93.6% in 2025, compared with 93.4% a year earlier. Over the same period, the proportion of people residing in towns and villages declined to 6.4% from 6.6%.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s commercial capital, remained the country’s most populous city, with 15.75 million residents. The city’s population grew by 52,451 compared with the previous year.

Istanbul was followed by the capital Ankara, with a population of 5.9 million, the Aegean city of Izmir at 4.5 million, the industrial center Bursa with 3.26 million, and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which had 2.77 million inhabitants.

The median age of Türkiye’s population rose to 34.9 in 2025, up from 34.4 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the total age dependency ratio — which measures the number of children and elderly people per working-age individual — declined slightly to 46% last year, marking a drop of 0.1 percentage points.