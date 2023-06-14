Türkiye will never forget solidarity demonstrated by Azerbaijani president and people - Erdogan

Türkiye will never forget the solidarity demonstrated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan after the powerful earthquakes that rocked Türkiye on February 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Wednesday.

“The Azerbaijani people mobilized to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster,” he said.

Erdogan noted that they also felt the moral support of the Azerbaijani people during the presidential elections held in Türkiye.

“On May 28, the same joy was observed in Baku as in Ankara and Istanbul. Our Azerbaijani brothers rejoiced at our victory, as we did,” the Turkish president added.

