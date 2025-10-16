Türkiye’s 5G rollout: Tender value surpasses $3.5 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's 5G technology tender, with the participation of the country's three main telecom operators, reached a value of over $3.5 billion including the value-added tax (VAT), Türkiye's transport and infrastructure minister announced Thursday.

"Today, we held our 5G tender, which will take Türkiye even further in communications," Abdulkadir Uraloglu wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"Our target of $2.125 billion, which we set as the minimum value, has reached $3.534 billion with VAT," Uraloglu said.

He thanked Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone for taking part in the 5G tender, which he said would “make a great contribution to Türkiye's economy."

News.Az