Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 UAV breaks altitude record

Turkish defense company Baykar's domestically developed armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar TB3 broke an altitude record Thursday with a domestically produced engine, reaching 33,000 feet in a performance test, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement from Baykar, the testing process for the Bayraktar TB3 has continued successfully.

After making its first flight for the Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary on Oct. 27, 2023, successfully conducting medium and high-altitude performance tests, the Bayraktar TB3 UAV completed the High Altitude System Performance Test on Thursday, reaching a record altitude.

The UAV successfully completed the test at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu district of Tekirdag with the PD-170 engine developed by TUSAS Engine Industries Inc., or TEI.

The altitude record belongs to the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Baykar, at 45,118 feet.

The Bayraktar TB3 UAV logged a total of 327 hours and 35 minutes in test flights, including a remarkable 32-hour continuous flight covering 5,700 kilometers (3,541 miles) on Dec. 20, 2023.

On March 26 this year, it achieved another milestone by successfully flying with the domestically developed ASELFLIR-500 system, known for its superior performance globally.

Equipped with foldable wings, the Bayraktar TB3 will become the first armed UAV capable of operating from short-runway ships like the TCG Anadolu.

This advancement, coupled with its beyond line-of-sight communication capability, positions it as a game-changer in reconnaissance, intelligence and attack missions, enhancing Türkiye's deterrent capabilities significantly.

Baykar, largely self-funded, has relied on exports for 83% of its revenue since 2003, becoming the defense and aviation sector's export leader, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

Recognized by the Presidency of Defense Industries in 2023, Baykar's exports totaled $1.8 billion last year, constituting over 90% of its income and one-third of the sector's total exports in 2023.

As the world's largest UAV exporter, Baykar has fulfilled 97.5% of its contracts through exports, with agreements signed with a total of 34 countries, including 33 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UAV and nine countries so far for the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA.

News.Az