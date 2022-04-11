Turkiye’s Erdogan, Austria’s Nehammer discuss Russia-Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan said Turkiye keeps its utmost efforts to help achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine.

During the phone conversation, Erdogan and Nehammer also discussed the steps taken to the further development of Turkiye-Austria relations, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

On Saturday, Nehammer visited Kyiv, reaffirming Austria’s support for the Ukrainian people. “Thank you for an open and honest conversation and a warm welcome in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky. Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are going through right now. We will help in any way we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and put an end to this war,” the chancellor said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Austrian chancellor’s office confirmed on Sunday that Nehammer plans to pay a visit to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News.Az