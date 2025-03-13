Türkiye’s homegrown anti-ship missile completes first underwater firing test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's domestically designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile Atmaca has completed its first underwater firing test, Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun has announced.

"Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea," he said on X, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"We have confirmed the underwater guided missile firing capability, which is possessed by only a few countries in the world, with today's Atmaca firing test. Atmaca, which was fired from a submarine, successfully completed its flight.

"The Turkish defense industry is moving forward for a fully independent future on land, air, and sea," he added.

Atmaca was designed between 2009 and 2018 by Turkish defense firm Roketsan and entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2021.

The missile was designed as a high-precision anti-ship missile developed to meet the operational requirements of surface warfare and can be used on fast patrol boats, frigates, and corvettes.

With its firing test, it acquired the capability to be fired by submarines and hit targets underwater.

News.Az