Türkiye’s President shares message on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his X social media account, extending congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

In his message, President Erdoğan expressed his deep respect for those who risked their lives to defend Azerbaijan’s independence and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and future, News.Az reports.

