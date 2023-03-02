Turkmen president hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to NAM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The goals of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), promoting equality and justice, are crucial to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and a platform must be created to restore trade ties and overcome the pandemic, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, News.Az reports.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the summit and highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contribution to the NAM.

The Turkmen president called for the establishment a single information bank of pathogens, which would assist in the prevention of new threats.

He also called for continued close collaboration with the WHO, due to its success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berdimuhamedov added that the fight against the disease is possible only under peace conditions. In this context, he urged countries to contribute to the establishment of peace and the elimination of conflict situations.

News.Az