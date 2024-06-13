Turkmenistan and Pakistan forge inter-parliamentary cooperation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, News.az reports.



According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan in Ashgabat Ahsan Wagan.During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the main directions for the development of parliamentary cooperation on a bilateral basis between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.They noted that the regular organization of meetings and meetings of relevant committees, women's and youth parliamentary groups within the framework of international parliamentary organizations, as well as on a bilateral and regional basis, creates favorable conditions for the exchange of experience in the field of legislative activity.The Ambassador spoke about the effective development of interstate and international cooperation, the ongoing reforms in Turkmenistan, and the importance of the events organized in honor of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen writer Mahtumkulu Firaki.Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, especially in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation, plays a key role in strengthening diplomatic relations and exchanging experience in the legislative sphere.Strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan contributes not only to deepening cooperation at the state level, but also provides a foundation for the development of multifaceted strategic partnerships that contribute to stability and progress in Central Asia and South Asia.

