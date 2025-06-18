Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations are developing along an upward trajectory: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan this year has had the honour of marking the 30th anniversary of its status as a neutral state, said Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbannammet Elyasov, during an event titled “Multifaceted Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkmenistan: Achievements and Prospects,” News.Az reports.

The ambassador also touched upon the main directions of his country’s international cooperation policy: “One of these principles is the consistent strengthening of our relations with Azerbaijan. The ties between our countries continue to develop steadily across a wide range of areas including politics, economics, transport and logistics, as well as oil and gas. We greatly value Azerbaijan’s support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives on international platforms. Azerbaijan is a brotherly country to us, a nation with whom we share deep fraternal ties, and we are committed to using our full potential to further enhance our cooperation.”

Source: AzerTAG

He emphasized that the strengthening of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations in various sectors owes much to the personal contributions of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan: “Our cooperation in the field of transport opens up great prospects not only for our two countries but also for our neighbours. It is essential to highlight the growing capacity of our ports, as compared to our other Caspian neighbours, we possess a significant potential for cargo transportation. This demonstrates our readiness to meet current challenges related to increasing east-west and west-east transit cargo flows between China and Europe.”

The diplomat noted that constructive exchanges of views are constantly held regarding the strengthening of cooperation, the prospects for bilateral relations, and the paths for their further development. He added that expert-level work is currently underway on preparing the feasibility study for the installation of a fibre-optic cable along the Caspian seabed between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador concluded by saying that, overall, the trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan hold significant promise. Even excluding the non-oil sector, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries is growing year by year, which is a clear indicator of their close economic cooperation.

