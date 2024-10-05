Turkmenistan, Georgia explore joint project in energy sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Turkmenistan have considered the prospects of implementing joint projects in the transport, logistics, and energy spheres, News.Az reports via Turkmenistan's official media.

According to the information, the cooperation was discussed at the meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov, and Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Guram Guramishvili.The sides paid special attention to deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in intensifying the partnership between the two countries.In the course of the meeting, the sides noted the important role of transport and transit corridors in the development of economic ties, industrial and energy cooperation, as well as trade and investment projects.Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness for further active interaction aimed at improving relations between the countries.

News.Az