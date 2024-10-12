Turkmenistan, Mongolia ink series of agreements
The ceremony of signing bilateral agreements between Turkmenistan and Mongolia aimed at developing cooperation in various spheres was held in Ashgabat, News.Az reports.
According to the information, the signing of the documents took place at the end of the meeting between the heads of state within the framework of the first state visit of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan.
The heads of state signed the following documents in presence of one another:
- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on air communication;
- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on international road transportation;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal husbandry;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of food and agriculture;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on cultural cooperation;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on tourism;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia.
In conclusion, Turkmenistan and Mongolia adopted the Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation.
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit on October 11. During the visit, the head of state took part in the international forum “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development”.
Leaders from the CIS, Mongolia, Iran, and Pakistan gathered at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the forum. In addition, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Head of Tatarstan, heads of international organizations, government members, renowned scientists, cultural figures, and diplomats were also among the distinguished guests.
According to the information, the signing of the documents took place at the end of the meeting between the heads of state within the framework of the first state visit of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan.
The heads of state signed the following documents in presence of one another:
- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on air communication;
- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on international road transportation;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal husbandry;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of food and agriculture;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on cultural cooperation;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on tourism;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia.
In conclusion, Turkmenistan and Mongolia adopted the Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation.
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit on October 11. During the visit, the head of state took part in the international forum “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development”.
Leaders from the CIS, Mongolia, Iran, and Pakistan gathered at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the forum. In addition, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Head of Tatarstan, heads of international organizations, government members, renowned scientists, cultural figures, and diplomats were also among the distinguished guests.